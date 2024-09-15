Attempt to break open ATM kiosk foiled in Tiruchy; miscreant escapes

TIRUCHY: A miscreant who attempted to break open an ATM kiosk, escaped after spotting a customer entering to draw money in Tiruchy on Saturday. On Friday at around 11.30 pm, Javid Ahamed (30), who went to an ATM kiosk of SBI located at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchy, was shocked to see a masked youth around 20 years old attempting to tamper with the machine with a steel rod.

On seeing him, the youth attempted to flee but when Javid tried to catch him, he was threatened with a knife. Javid passed on information to Thillai Nagar police station who rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. They retrieved the CCTV footage in and around the ATM centre and commenced an investigation.

The police also informed the bank officials, who found that the cash loaded in the machine was safe. However, the bank officials also complained. The police suspect that the youth should have been under the influence of drugs.