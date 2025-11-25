Attack on YouTuber: 4 TVK supporters held

CHENNAI: The city police, on Monday, arrested four supporters Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for assaulting a YouTuber, Kiran Bruce of Mugalivakkam, outside a theatre in Vadapalani on November 21, accusing him of running a negative campaign against Vijay.

The quartet rounded him up, abused him and issued threats police said. After the investigation, the Vadapalani police secured Balakrishnan, Dhanush, Ashok, and Parthasarathy.

They were booked under sections related to obscene language, assault, causing injuries, criminal intimidation, and disturbing public peace.