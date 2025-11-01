ATM transit van rams into bike; kills man, son

CUDDALORE: A man and his son died after a van collided with their scooter while they were on their way to attend a relative's funeral in Cuddalore on Saturday.

According to sources, Pakkirisamy (54) of Kodikkal Kuppam near Cuddalore Mudhunagar, his wife Ramayi (50), and their son Rajesh Kumar (30), a daily wage worker, were travelling on a scooter yesterday afternoon to attend a relative's funeral at Nellikuppam. Rajesh Kumar was riding the scooter with his parents as pillion riders.

A Daily Thanthi report said that around 1 pm, when they were passing through the Kondur area in Cuddalore, a bank transit van, used for refilling money in ATMs, reportedly rammed into their scooter.

Rajesh Kumar and Pakkirisamy sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Ramayi was critically injured and rescued by residents, who rushed her to the Cuddalore Government Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment there.

On being informed, Cuddalore Pudhunagar police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Cuddalore GH for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.