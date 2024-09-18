Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme: Erode farmers stage 'waiting protest' for water

CHENNAI: Farmers held a ‘waiting protest’ on the bunds of Pungampalli Lake in Erode against prolonged delay in receiving water for waterbodies listed under the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme.

The groundwater recharge scheme, launched in August this year, was touted to irrigate 24,468 acres of farmland spread across Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

It was expected to replenish 1,045 waterbodies including lakes and ponds by pumping 1.5 thousand million cubic feet of water from the Bhavani river.

Farmers from Nallur, Desipalayam and Karapadi panchayats claimed that more than ten waterbodies in their neighbourhood have not received water even a month after the launch of the project. They commenced a protest on the Pungampalli lakebund near Punjaipuliampatti at 10.30 am.

On receiving information about their protest, revenue department officials and engineers of the scheme arrived and held talks. The officials said they could pump water only when 100 cusecs of water flows through the Kalingarayan canal.

However, they assured to provide water to these panchayats on a priority basis and also arrange for uninterrupted power supply as demanded by farmers.

Following this, the farmers withdrew the protest and left the spot around 1.30 pm.