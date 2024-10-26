At Salem Central Prison, inmates turn RJs

COIMBATORE: It's no more lazy mornings for the inmates of Salem Central Prison as they tune into programmes aired by fellow prisoners, who have turned into radio jockeys.

The RJs, who begin with a motivational talk, have their task cut out: entertain, reform and motivate.

Perhaps in a first for any Tamil Nadu prison, five inmates here are donning the role of RJs at the in-house radio facility, ‘Sirai Panbalai'. “Our main objective is to break the monotony and help prisoners overcome depression as they are generally filled with ‘negative thoughts’ even while waking up. Starting the day listening to motivational programmes will induce positivity. It will be followed by ‘Maname nalame’, which will include talks by prison psychologists, doctors, and counsellors. There will be sensitisation talks as well, while a small slot is allotted for achievers in any field and their accomplishments,” said G Vinoth, Superintendent (in-charge) of Salem Central Prison.

All five RJs were picked and trained by the prison authorities. “They have quickly picked up the nuances of radio jockeys and speak with impressive voice modulations like a professional. ‘Sirai Panbalai’ is aired from 6.30 am to 7.30 am on all days except Sundays, when it will feature an additional one hour, till 8.30 am,” said Vinoth adding that all programmes are curated to address the requirements of inmates.

Launched on October 19, the radio also airs songs and has a title song scripted and sung by the Superintendent himself. To ensure no prisoner misses the programmes, speakers have been fixed in all 18 prison blocks. The prison now has 1,235 inmates including convicts, remand prisoners and undertrials.