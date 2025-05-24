Begin typing your search...

    At Niti Aayog meet, TN CM Stalin demands 50 percent share in central taxes

    Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he ‘demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.

    24 May 2025 4:34 PM IST
    At Niti Aayog meet, TN CM Stalin demands 50 percent share in central taxes
    Narendra Modi and MK Stalin (X)

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday sought the Centre to enhance the state’s share in central taxes to 50 per cent and also underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state.

    Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he ‘demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.’

    “We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

    He further said “on the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India.”

    “Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride,” Stalin said.

