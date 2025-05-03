At Nadda’s review meet, Nainar shares resolve to increase saffron presence in TN Assembly

CHENNAI: BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of the Tamil Nadu unit of the party in facing the 2026 Assembly election.

Nadda, who participated in the state core group committee held here during his one-day visit to the city, advised the party senior functionaries to commence the preparatory work for the upcoming Assembly election and also carry out the organisational work of the party, a senior leader said.

The meeting, held with State BJP chief and Legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran in the chair, was attended by national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu affairs P Sudhakar Reddy, TN unit's co-convener H Raja, national Mahila Morcha president and legislator Vanathi Srinivasan, and former state presidents Pon Radhakrishnan and Tamilisai Soundararajan, among others.

"At the meeting, our state president Nainar Nagendran expressed the resolve to oust the DMK government from power in the 2026 election and ensure the maximum number of BJP members in the state Assembly," the party's senior functionary Vinoj P Selvam said.

Nadda, who is the Union Minister for Health, Chemicals and Fertilisers, is in the city to participate in the sixth international conference on Saiva Siddhanta being held under the auspices of the Dharmapuram Adheenam at the SRM Institute of Science & Technology, here.

"We are deeply grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his gracious message and blessings for the 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference. His words inspire us to uphold the spiritual and cultural heritage of Bharat. @PMOIndia @MinOfCultureGoI @BJP4India @BJP4TamilNadu," Paarivendhar, founder chancellor of SRM University, said in a post on 'X'.