At 73, TN Governor Ravi wows crowd with 51 push-ups at Yoga Day event

CHENNAI: 73-year-old Governor RN Ravi was the star attraction at the 11th International Yoga Day celebration in Madurai, as he effortlessly completed 51 push-ups, to the envy of all, receiving cheers from the school students gathered, on Saturday.

Governor RN Ravi performed the feat at the Yoga Day programmes organised by a private school in Madurai, amid cheers from the students.

The Governor, while demonstrating key yoga practices, highlighted the health benefits and shared deeper insights. Yoga is India’s profound gift to humanity, he said. It has grown into a worldwide movement, inspiring holistic well-being and a global awakening toward conscious, healthy living, he highlighted.

Pointing at the students, he compared them with the tiny seeds of a banyan tree, which can grow to a giant size. Each one of the students has the potential to grow as big as a banyan tree, he said, adding that yoga would be the most reliable and powerful tool for achieving this.

Furthermore, the Governor encouraged the youth to adopt yoga as a lifelong companion on their journey toward personal growth and excellence.

Meanwhile, Sharad Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager of the Madurai region, inaugurated the yoga session held at the Red Field ground in the railway colony.

Yoga Day was celebrated across the State by people from all walks of life. Union Minister L Muruganparticipated in the celebration at the National Institute of Siddha, Chennai, while former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, accompanied by BJP functionary and actress Namitha, took part in an event in Gudiyatham.

The eleventh International Yoga Day was also celebrated by the Armed Forces in Chennai. About 500 personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, CISF and NCC cadets took part in the event held at the serene beach close to the Indian naval base INS Adyar.

“The demonstrations of yoga were focused on the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' and jointness of the Tri-Services and other security forces,” a release here said.