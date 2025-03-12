At 100th meet HR&CE expert team aims big

CHENNAI: The State-level experts’ committee of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department held its 100th meeting on Tuesday at the department’s headquarters here to review the renovation and restoration works of ancient temples.

The 13-member committee has so far granted approval for 12,960 renovation works, with a total value of Rs 2,384.24 crore. Of these, renovation works have been completed in 2,679 temples, with consecration held in many of these temples. This achievement stands as one of the department’s significant milestones, aided by the committee. The panel’s primary objective is to ensure that the renovation works in ancient temples are carried out without compromising their historical and cultural significance.

After November 2021, the department has arranged for more frequent sittings of the experts’ committee. The committee now meets once every 15 days to expedite the approval process for renovation works. Prior to this, the committee had been meeting once every three months.

Following the guidance of the expert committee, department authorities have engaged technical experts to carry out the renovations without altering the originality of the temples.

On the occasion of the expert panel’s 100th meeting, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu honoured the members of the committee with souvenirs.