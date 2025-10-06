Assets case: Madras HC orders notice to state govt on plea by TN Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a petition filed by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan challenging the jurisdiction of the Special Court trying corruption cases in connection with the Rs 1.40 crore disproportionate wealth case registered against him.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan posted to October 23, further hearing of the petition filed by Duraimurugan.

Originally, the DVAC registered the disproportionate assets case against Duraimurugan, the general secretary of the DMK and his wife D Shanthakumari in 2011, when the AIADMK government was in power, for allegedly amassing wealth in his name and in the name of his wife to the tune of Rs 1.40 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was the PWD Minister between 2006 and 2011 during the DMK government.

However, in 2017, the CJM court in Vellore discharged them from the case.

Assailing this order, the DVAC filed a revision petition in the Madras high court. In the meantime, following a G.O. issued by the state government, the wealth case against him was transferred to the Special Court in Chennai.

Justice P Velmurugan allowed the revision petition and directed the trial court to expedite the trial.