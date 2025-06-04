Asserting historical facts no crime, Thirumavalavan defends Kamal Haasan in Kannada row

CHENNAI: Defending actor and MNM leader Kamal Haasan over the Kannada–Tamil language row, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan stated that the actor had spoken a historical truth and there was nothing wrong in what he said.

“It is a sensitive issue, but Kamal Haasan has spoken the historical truth, and I believe he said nothing wrong. However, some are attempting to turn this into a linguistic and ethnic issue for political gain. Such efforts are meaningless,” said Thiruma, commenting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor’s remark during a promotional event for his film Thug Life, in which he stated that “Kannada was born out of Tamil”.

Meanwhile, talking about the Anna University sexual assault case, the DMK ally dismissed allegations. Harping on the case and trying to politicise the issue after the court verdict on the matter is unnecessary, said the Chidambaram MP in response to questions regarding the principal opposition and its national ally, the BJP, persistently asking, “Who is that Sir?”—in reference to alleging loose ends in the case.

On the Congress state leader Selvaperunthagai’s invitation to the DMDK to join the INDIA bloc, Thiruma said, “It is a positive and welcome move if more parties choose to join the front. However, the decision should ultimately be made by the alliance’s central leadership.”