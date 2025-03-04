Assembly election 2026 will end dynasty politics in TN, says AIADMK gen secy

SALEM: The 2026 Assembly election will put an end to the dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu and would see the re-emergence of the people-friendly AIADMK government, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting at Athur after admitting new members into the party, Palaniswami said AIADMK was growing in strength and gaining people's support day by day, while the DMK's popularity was on the decline.

"In an independent country, there is a section of people who still want family rule to continue in the state. We should not support it," the former chief minister said and alleged that for the DMK it was only the first family that mattered and not the people.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin is not concerned about the people. But our leaders lived for the sake of people... The 2026 Assembly election will end the dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

He further said that the chief minister went around saying that his party would win 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly election. "But that would not happen because what is needed for Tamil Nadu is the effective governance of the Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa). Amma's rule should bloom again," the general secretary said.