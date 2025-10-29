Assam couple die by suicide in Hosur

COIMBATORE: A migrant couple from Assam ended their lives by suicide in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as Abdul Abith (23), and his wife Asin Athar Lashkar (20), both residing in Bagalur in Hosur.

“They both got married three years ago, and Abdul was working as a laborer in a private firm,” police said.

As the doors of their house remained shut for a long time on Tuesday, the neighbours checked out and found the couple hanging.

On receiving information, the Bagalur police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the couple for a post-mortem at Hosur Government Hospital.

After preliminary inquiries, police suspect the couple of having taken the extreme step following some domestic issues. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are.