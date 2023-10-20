Asked to frame SOP to regulate mega events, says TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that the State Director General of Police (DGP) has been asked to frame standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate mega events like music concerts, new film audio launches, screening of movie trailers and movie releases.



A litigant Ayyaa from Tirunelveli moved the MHC seeking to direct the State to regulate the fan shows of films as well as trailers in all theaters across Tamil Nadu.

The case was listed before the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner stated that the fans of film stars are creating public nuisance when movie releases, it has always been a headache issue for the concerned area police because of the traffic and other posters, cut-outs, screaming, shouting in the name of celebrating, cracking crackers in front of the theaters.

There is a need to change the opening day timings of films and also to formulate a law that does not allow any creation of public nuisance in public places. He also mentioned about a 19-year-old boy who died when he indulged in the opening day celebration of Ajith Kumar starrer film 'Thunivu'.

State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah appeared for the government submitted that the State is taking steps to regulate the screening of special shows, audio concerts, and other public events.

The PP also circulated the letter of the Home Secretary to the DGP to frame SOP to be adopted for regulating mega events such as music concerts, film releases and audio launches. After the submission, the bench directed the State to take action regarding the matter and disposed of the litigation.