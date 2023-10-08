Asian Games 2023: CM Stalin commends state players

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday commended the athletes and players from the state for an impressive haul in the Asian Games 2023.

"Congratulations to our Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023. With an impressive haul of 107 medals, our athletes have displayed remarkable skill, determination and dedication. From our track and field champions to our sharp archers, fierce kabaddi teams and badminton stars, India's diverse sporting talent has truly shone through, " Stalin said in social media.

Lauding the players from TN, the chief minister said, "A special kudos to the athletes and players from Tamil Nadu. Your exceptional contribution has made the state beam with pride on his international stage. Thank you all for representing our nation with such distinction. Your efforts and achievements continue to inspire many back home."