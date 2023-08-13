Asian Champions Trophy: Stalin announces cash prize for Indian hockey team
The Hockey India has also announced Rs.3 lakh per player of Team India and Rs 1.5 lakh each for the support staff.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs 1.10 crore to the Indian hockey team members who defeated the Malaysian team 4-3 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.
“Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching their 4th#AsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback!. A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess. #Chennai, known for its sports-loving spirit, has been a splendid host. Grateful to Honourable @ianuraghthakur for gracing the trophy distribution ceremony.
Commendable efforts by Hon’ble @UdhayStalin,@SportsTN_,@Atulyamisraias,@jmeghanathreddy, and @TheHockeyIndia to have successfully organized this grand international event. I am pleased to announce a reward of 1,10,00,000 INR to the Indian team for their fantastic victory. @FIH_Hockey#VanakkamAsia #GoalPodu #HockeyisBack #HACT2023 #BattleOnTheTurf,” the Chief Minister posted on X.
Hockey India President and former national player Dilip Tirkey said that Hockey India was announcing a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh for each support staff.