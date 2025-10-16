Ashok Leyland secures order for 1,937 buses from Tamil Nadu Transport undertakings

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a major order win for 1,937 buses from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU).

This substantial order deepens its long-standing partnership with the Tamil Nadu transport body, which already operates over 21,000 Ashok Leyland buses in its fleet.

The new fleet will be equipped with advanced iGen6 BS VI technology and built on the latest AIS 153-compliant chassis platform, meeting stringent Indian safety and performance standards. The order includes a diverse mix of fully built buses and chassis, specifically tailored for town, mofussil (suburban), and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) services, said a press release from the company.

Commenting on the order, Ms. Madhavi Deshmukh, National Sales Head– MHCV at Ashok Leyland, said, “We are proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings through this significant order. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in Ashok Leyland’s technology and performance.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mohan K, Head Bus - MHCV, stated, “We are thrilled to be a key partner in strengthening the state’s public transport system. These advanced buses, equipped with the latest safety, technology, and comfort features, underscore our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and safe mobility solutions.”

The new buses are designed to offer a superior travel experience. Key features highlighted by the company include:

· Enhanced Safety: High-speed mofussil and SETC buses will come with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for improved stability.

· Passenger Comfort: Urban Low Entry and Semi Low Floor buses will feature air suspension and auto transmission for a smoother ride.

· Accessibility: The buses will be equipped with wheelchair ramps to ensure smooth access for passengers with special needs.

· Reliability: An upgraded battery and alternator system will meet the power demands of advanced Intelligent Transport Management Systems (ITMS).

As the 4th largest bus manufacturer globally and the market leader in India, this order further consolidates Ashok Leyland's position and highlights its continued focus on providing cutting-edge, sustainable mobility solutions for the public transport sector, the note added.