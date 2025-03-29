Sadist BJP denying Rs 4,034 cr MGNREGS funds, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday held protests across the State demanding the BJP-led Union government to immediate release of Rs 4,034 crore due to the State. Chief Minister MK Stalin called the approach of the BJP government 'sadist' and sought immediate release of the funds.

As top leaders of the DMK hit the streets for the protest condemning the Union government, Chief Minister Stalin took to social media to build pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on the issue and said, "Those who do not like Gandhi also don't like the hundred-day employment guarantee scheme named after him. The merciless BJP regime has embarked on a mission to strike a hammer blow to completely destroy the MGNREGS scheme, which is the backbone and lifeblood of the rural economy.

"You are writing off loans worth several lakhs of crores of rupees with a single signature for your favourites (read as crony) corporates. Why do you not have money to even release the wages of the poor who toiled in the scorching sun? Don't have money or the will to do it?" Stalin wondered, in a message posted on his 'X' page. "May the voice raised by the DMK brethren and the poor people in the protests reach Delhi? May the sadist BJP regime have mercy," he added.

Calling the non-release of MGNREGS and wage dues of the poor people by the Centre as 'unacceptable' and 'injustice', Deputy CM and DMK youth wing secretary said, "Let the war cry of the protest fall on the ears of Delhi. If the prejudice of the fascists continues, Tamil Nadu will punish them again."