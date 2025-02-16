As summer approaches, Tamil Nadu readies heatwave action plan to prevent deaths

CHENNAI: As summer approaches and the number of heatwave days see a steady increase, the state government has initiated measures to prepare heatwave action plans for major cities, including Chennai.

A few days ago, a meeting in this regard was held in coordination with the local bodies of major cities and other line departments in the disaster management department office in Ezhilagam. "The meeting was attended by the officials of the health department, labour welfare department, environment and climate change department, forest department and state disaster response force.

Apart from exclusive action plans for cities like Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai, an action plan for the entire state will also be prepared," an official who was part of the meeting said.

The heatwave action plan is expected to be finalised before the end of March. The action plan will provide a guideline to the departments to prevent deaths. Setting up of special wards in hospitals, distribution of ORS (oral rehydration solutions), modifying work hours of labourers to minimise sun exposure, and distribution of drinking water in public places will also be part of the plan.

In October 2024, the revenue and disaster management department issued a government order declaring heatwaves a state-specific disaster to ensure Rs four lakh relief to the families of heatwave victims.

"In view of the heatwave condition that prevailed over the state in April and May 2024 and its impact over the general public, it became necessary to notify heatwave as a state-specific disaster in order to provide relief to the people affected by it, " the government order had said.

As per a report titled 'Climate Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan of Tamil Nadu', prepared by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management in Anna University, the overall exposure assessment reveals that Chennai city, having the highest population density and high homeless population, is the most exposed in Tamil Nadu. Surprisingly, Vellore, which is one of the hottest, is the least exposed city to the climate risk.

The report also warned that the number of heatwave days in 21 Tamil Nadu cities, including Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi, will double before 2050.

As per the available data, heatwaves claimed a total of 13 persons in Tamil Nadu in 2023. In 2019, one person died. No heatwave deaths were recorded from 2015 to 2018, and 2020 to 2022. While it claimed more than 1,400 people in Andhra Pradesh in 2015, Tamil Nadu recorded zero deaths.