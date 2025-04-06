As PM Modi dedicates infra transforming TN, Stalin finds alibi to skip event: K Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin for skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official event in Rameswaram, accusing the DMK leader of putting "selfish politics" above the State's development. In a social media post, Annamalai noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after concluding a successful state visit to Sri Lanka, arrived in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate India's first railway vertical lift bridge at Pamban — a Rs 545-crore infrastructure marvel — and laid the foundation stone for rail and road projects worth Rs 8,300 crore.

He alleged that the Chief Minister MK Stalin had deliberately chosen to skip the high-profile event under the guise of attending a government festival in the Nilgiris.

"While the Prime Minister is dedicating transformative infrastructure to Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister is on a leisurely retreat. This reflects the DMK's misplaced priorities and political arrogance," said Annamalai.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are watching closely. In 2026, they will choose leadership that prioritises development over propaganda," he added.

BJP’s foundation day pledge to capture power in 2026

Meanwhile, BJP floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Nainar Nagendran, marked the party's foundation day with a vow to secure power in the State in the next Assembly polls.

"On this historic occasion, we pledge to win the 2026 Assembly elections and form a BJP government in Tamil Nadu," he declared on social media.

Recalling the BJP's inception on April 6, 1980, in Mumbai, the BJP leader highlighted the party's meteoric rise into the “world's largest” political organisation.

"We are a party built on the principles of nation first, party next, self last. Many of our leaders have laid down their lives for the cause of national unity and pride. It is our honour to carry forward this legacy," he added.