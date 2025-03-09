As Mercury breaks TN summer records, power demand & consumption go up

CHENNAI: With the heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, particularly in Chennai, the state's power demand also spiked to cross 19,000 MW on Friday, and the daily energy consumption reached 406 million units.

According to the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) data, the peak power demand reached 19,126 MW on Friday evening, compared to 18,694 MW recorded on the same day last year. Daily energy consumption also crossed the 400 MU mark for the first time this year, reaching 406.242 MU on March 7, up from 402.987 MUs recorded last year.

Sources in TNPDCL said the power demand has increased due to a temperature spike. "With the increase in temperature, people started using the air conditioners at homes, work and commercial places. It pushed up power consumption," sources added.

The 20,840 MW recorded on May 2, 2024, remains the all-time high peak power demand while the 454.320 MUs on April 30 last year is the highest-ever daily consumption recorded in the state. However, the latest Load Generation Balance Report, which assesses the anticipated power supply position of the state, predicted that the state's peak power demand in March will touch 20,600 MW and it might reach a record level of 22,150 MW in April this year.

According to the daily report of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, maximum temperatures were above normal by two to three degrees Celsius at a few places over Tamil Nadu. They were in the range of 35-39 degrees Celsius over the plains of interior Tamil Nadu and 31-36 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas. "Over Chennai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Thirupattur, Tiruchy and Vellore districts recorded 1.6 to three degrees Celsius above normal temperature," the report said, adding that dry weather is likely to prevail till March 10 before thunderstorm activity brings light to moderate rains offering some respite.

The daily energy consumption and peak power demand have been increasing day after day. The official said the power demand is expected to increase further in the coming days but they have made power procurement arrangements to meet demand.