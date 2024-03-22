Arvind Kejriwal arrest: DMK rallies behind its alliance AAP

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK, one of the major partners of the INDIA bloc, on Friday rallied behind its ally Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case.



Expressing solidarity with Kejriwal, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called the arrest a political "witch-hunt" and said, "Ahead of#Elections2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the fascist BJP Government sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon'ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM."

"Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy. The relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP Govt smacks of a desperate witch-hunt. This tyranny ignites public fury, unmasking BJP's true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the#INDIA alliance's march to victory. BJP, brace for the people's wrath!" Stalin said.

The DMK also organized a protest demonstration in support of the AAP leader. Posting photographs of the DMK demonstration led by his Central Chennai MP, Stalin said, "We, #DMK, vehemently condemn the egregious assault on democracy that occurred in our nation's capital."