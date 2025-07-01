Arts & Science colleges open for first-year students across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Arts and Science colleges opened on Monday for the first-year students across the state with an induction programme conducted on the first day.

The registration process began on May 7, and the deadline was extended from May 27 to May 30 after receiving many requests from parents and candidates. Accordingly, about 2.07 lakh students have enrolled for various courses in Arts and Science colleges.

At present, 165 government, 142 government-aided aided and 652 self-financing colleges are functioning across the state and catering education to several lakh students.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education said that of the total students who have enrolled for admissions, a total of 81,923 candidates were given admission.

"At present, the third phase of admissions has started and at the same time, spot admissions have also begun," he added.

He said that as Arts and Science colleges opened, senior students and faculty members warmly invited the first-year students.

"On the first day, the students participated in the induction programme, which detailed the functioning of the colleges," he added.

Stating that the regular classes will begin from Tuesday, he said, considering the difficulties of students hailing from poor backgrounds and to encourage them to pursue Higher Education, the government has ordered the issue of free bus pass to the government college students.

In addition, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has strictly instructed all college management to thoroughly monitor if there are ragging activities on the campus.