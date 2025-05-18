Arts & science colleges in Tamil Nadu to get smart boards

CHENNAI: Students can soon learn of latest technologies through interactive smart boards to be installed at all government arts and science colleges in the state.

The interactive smart boards will work as an important tool in modernising the classroom experience, enabling teachers to offer more interactive lessons to teach complex concepts through visual and digital aids.

There are currently about 170 arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu providing higher education to more than seven lakh students. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said the decision to install interactive smart boards has been made considering evolving technologies.

"In the first phase, smart boards will be installed in a total of 58 level one government arts and colleges,” he said, adding "each college will get five interactive smart boards, and an allocation of Rs 4.35 crore has been made for acquiring 290 boards for the purpose.

"These classroom boards will be purchased through a proper and transparent tender process," he said, adding "high level authorities in the Higher Education Department will decide the configuration, including the size and memory of the boards".

He pointed out that the technology-enabled learning will also encourage faculty members to raise their standard of teaching.

The official said that proper training will be given to professors to teach students to effectively use technology.

"The smart boards, which will be procured as per the international standards, can be upgraded from time to time," he added.

P Manish Kumar, an interactive smart board seller and agent in the city, said the boards will allow teachers and students to use digital content directly on the screen using fingers, pens, or other related devices. "These smart boards will also allow multiple users to work on the same content simultaneously," he said, pointing out that the smart board will also provide access to online resources and educational software, enhancing learning opportunities.