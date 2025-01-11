Arts & PE no longer extra-curricular activities in schools across TN

CHENNAI: From the next academic session, arts will be given priority in the school curriculum across Tamil Nadu and it is expected to be integrated into the school syllabus right from the primary level with greater prominence in middle and high school levels.

In addition, new physical activity classes concerning children of various age groups will also be included from the primary school level.

Negating the idea that arts and sports are just extra-curricular activities, a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that these two subjects are important skills that will facilitate the emotional and physical development of every child.

The official said that a State-appointed expert committee comprising academics and other stakeholders in the education sector has recommended that the introduction of arts and physical education will ensure that every child will participate in any form of arts or sports pertaining to their likes and dislikes.

Arts education in schools can include music, dance, drawing, and writing, he said, adding, “The main aim of arts education is to help the children express themselves, be more creative, and appreciate the subject.” he said.

“Physical education classes should expand from two to four periods weekly, structured as physical literacy, sport-specific skills, and free play,” he added.

In addition, he said the appointment of Physical education teachers is expected to be expedited as it is vital for the physical and cognitive development of the child.

Stating that the appointment process to fill the vacant post of Physical education has already started, the official said, "The focus would be children in rural and tribal areas where they would be provided more sports facilities and proper coaching, sporting grounds and sports materials."