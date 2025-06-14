Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu to open on June 30 for first-year students

CHENNAI: Arts and Science in state colleges will open for first-year students on June 30, as counselling for the same wound up on Saturday.

A senior Higher Education department official said the registration process was made online this year as well to enable hassle-free access for candidates. Registration was made available on smartphones as well.

The registration process began on May 7, and the deadline was extended from May 27 to May 30 after receiving many requests from parents and candidates, the official noted, adding that spot admissions were available till June 14.

He said the applicant count crossed 2.3 lakh after the extension, and the rank list was released on the same day as the enrollment deadline, May 30.

The counselling process began on June 2 for candidates under special categories like differently abled, sports persons, wards of ex-service personnel, Tamil students living in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and National Cadets Corps (NCC). "For the general category students, the counselling started on June 4", he said.

Pointing out that the counselling would end on Saturday (June 14), the official said that the colleges for the first-year students will be opened on June 30.

"From June 14, confirmation of accepting the course offer will be received from the students," he said. After receiving the acknowledgement from the candidates, the list of the students who will be joining the colleges will be intimated.