‘Arrogant’ Union minister Pradhan must mind his language: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday admonished Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan for calling Tamil Nadu MPs ‘uncivilised’ in the Parliament and said the arrogant union minister must mind his language. Stalin also sought a categorical reply from the union government on whether it would release the share of funds due to the state or not?

Reacting strongly to the union minister’s harangue in the Parliament, Stalin said, “Education Minister @dpradhanbjp, who speaks arrogantly as if he considers himself a king, needs to mind his language.”

“What audacity do you who deceive Tamil Nadu by denying its rightful funds have to call Tamil Nadu MPs uncivilized? You are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Does the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi subscribe to this?” wondered Stalin, in a strongly-worded message posted on his Official ‘X’ handle.

“Was it not you who wrote to me stating that the Tamil Nadu government has categorically rejected the NEP and trilingual policy in the PM- SHRI MoU sent by it?” Stalin asked, posting a copy of Pradhan’s August 30, 2024 dated letter to him.

Apparently, responding to the union minister’s “Super CM” jibe targeting the DMK leadership, chief minister Stalin said, “Mr. Pradhan, we act only based on the will of the people! Not by obeying the diktat of Nagpur like you do!”

“We neither came forward to implement your scheme nor can anyone force me to do so. Just answer whether you can release the funds meant for Tamil Nadu students and the taxes collected from us, or not?” Stalin questioned, upping his ante against the BJP led union government, which has been insisting of late that the Tamil Nadu government must subscribe to the national education policy and trilingual policy of the Centre to avail education funds from it.

What the Union minister’s 2024 letter says

Chief minister Stalin sought to gain one-upmanship over the union minister by citing his own letter, which had more than enough to convincingly demonstrate that the Tamil Nadu government unequivocally rejected the NEP 2020 and the Trilingual policy Valley pushed by the union government in.”

In his August 30, 2024 dated letter to the Tamil Nadu chief minister, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan referred to the March 15, 2024 dated undertaking given by the state government, expressing willingness to sign the PM Shri MoU in the academic year 2024-25, and said, “After receiving the undertaking a draft MOU was sent by the Department of school education to Tamil Nadu. However, I was surprised to see that the state responded with the modified MOU vide letter dated July 6, 2024 wherein the Paragraph referring to implementation of NEP 2020 in entirety has been dropped.”

“Just as the state is implementing Samagra Shiksha scheme that is aligned with NEP 2020, it would be appropriate that the state comes forward to implement and showcase all the initiatives of NEP 2020 under PM Shri scheme in order to develop government schools of the state as exemplar schools to facilitate best school education services,” Pradhan stated.

A political talking point between the BJP and most of the parties, mainly the DMK in the state so far, the issue of delay in allocation of education funds, subscription to NEP and even disaster relief funds to Tamil Nadu by the Centre took a dramatic turn on Monday with the war of words between the Dravidian party MPs and the union minister leading to eventual adjournment of the lower house of the Parliament on the opening day of the current session. It all started after DMK MP from South Chennai Tamilachi Thangapandian fired Salvos at the union government for withholding the funds due to the state for not subscribing to NEP. Reacting sharply to her critique, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in the parliament that the DMK MPs were ‘ uncivilised’ and they were only causing harm to the students of Tamil Nadu by not subscribing to the NEP 2020 based PM Shri agreement.

The confrontation between the DMK and BJP comes in the backdrop of chief minister Stalin DMK, attempting to mobilise political parties across the country and build momentum nationally against the BJP led union government on the issue of limitation and language policy, and devolution of funds to states.