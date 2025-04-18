Around 3,600 chicks burnt alive in fire at poultry farm in Erode

COIMBATORE: As many as 3,600 chicks were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a poultry farm at Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Wednesday night.

Police said Ravikumar (41) from Ottarkarattupalayam area, had been running a poultry farm over the last 15 years. “He left the chicks in three sheds with thatched roofing at his farm. Only on Wednesday, he bought the 3,600 chicks to be raised for meat, as all the grown-up birds were sold out,” police said.

Around midnight, a major fire broke out in the poultry farm. On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel from Gobichettipalayam rushed to the spot and battled for around two hours to douse the fire.

By then, all three sheds were reduced to ashes, and 3,600 chicks were charred to death. Besides them, 30 bags of poultry feed and other equipment were gutted in the fire.

The fire and rescue personnel claimed that a total of ten lakh worth of chicks and valuables were burnt. After a preliminary inquiry, the Gobichettipalayam police suspect an electrical short circuit to be the reason behind the fire incident. Further investigations are on.