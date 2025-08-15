Arni will be the launchpad for AIADMK’s comeback, says EPS, vows support to weavers and farmers

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed confidence in securing a resounding victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, stating that the overwhelming response from the people of Arni would lay the foundation for the AIADMK’s return to power and the re-establishment of its government.

The weavers had submitted a list of their needs and demands, which would be fulfilled once the AIADMK forms the government, said Palaniswami while addressing a gathering in Arni town, which popular for Silk sarees and paddy cultivation, as part of the state-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Mettpom’.

Stating that Arni has a significant population of weavers and paddy growers, the AIADMK leader assured that he would address local concerns once the AIADMK returned to power and highlighted the party’s commitments.

Recalling the initiatives implemented for the weaving community during the previous AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said the government had launched a scheme to identify and reward outstanding weavers and designers, aimed at promoting their skills and improving livelihoods. Awards were distributed in 2018 and subsequent years. “We will develop world-class infrastructure for handloom weavers to revitalise the industry,” he added.

Addressing issues faced by paddy farmers, the AIADMK leader stated that Arni had ten Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) during the party’s previous tenure. However, under the DMK government, the number has been reduced to three. He asserted that the AIADMK, once back in power, would establish as many DPCs as required to meet the needs of local farmers.

He also pledged to build concrete houses for homeless individuals from marginalised communities. He launched a scathing attack on the DMK and its government by stating that they have failed to deliver on key election promises such as increasing the number of workdays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from 100 to 150.

Palaniswami reiterated his criticism of the current administration and said the state had slipped into lawlessness under the DMK’s rule. He urged the public to support the AIADMK to unseat the current regime, restore law and order, and lead Tamil Nadu back on the path to prosperity.