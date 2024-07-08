Armstrong's death: TN BJP delegation to meet Amit Shah on Tuesday to insist CBI probe order

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday came down heavily against the ruling DMK government over the recent gruesome murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state president K Armstrong.



He said that the BJP delegation led by Union Minister of State, L Murugan will meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the National Capital on Tuesday, July 9 and will insist on an order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Armstrong's death.

Speaking to the reporters after paying his respects to the late BSP leader Armstrong's portrait at his residence here, Annamalai said that the BJP, especially its national president JP Nadda and others are sure that justice should be given to the Armstrong's murder.

"The BJP delegation of SC wing leaders including VP Duraisamy and Union Minister of State L Murugan would meet the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and would submit a representation on 17 incidents including Vengaivayal (where human faeces mixed in a overhead water tank of a Dalit village) and Armstrong's murder and seek action. They further urge the Home Minister to issue an order for a CBI probe into Armstrong's death, " he said.

Condemning the brutal murder of Armstrong, the saffron party leader said, "The very day of the murder by the Coolie gang, when the criminals surrendered and then they were immediately remanded, seems premeditated. Now is the time to fully investigate who was behind Armstrong's murder and whether it was a political murder. As BSP supremo Mayawati has said, it is true that law and order was deteriorated in Tamil Nadu."

"The motive for the murder must be fully ascertained. For that, we need a CBI investigation, " he noted.

He further urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to strengthen the State Police including the Intelligence wing.

Responding to the TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai's accusation that the BJP functionary were involved in Armstrong's murder, Annamalai said "As Selvaperunthagai is a former history-sheeter, he might know more about it. But, I dont know about this. If there are any such criminals in BJP, they have no place in the party," he added.