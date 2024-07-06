"Armstrong's death great loss to political platform for oppressed": Udhayanidhi Stalin on BSP leader's murder

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the killing of state's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Armstrong, stating that his death is a great loss to the political platform for the oppressed.

K Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu BSP Chief, was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near is residence in Perambur in Chennai on July 5.

Taking to 'X', Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn that the State President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, brother Mr. Armstrong, was assassinated by anti-social elements. Following the principles of Annal Ambedkar and working in the field for the education of many youths and the rights of oppressed people, Armstrong's death is a great loss to the political platform for the oppressed."

The Tamil Nadu Minister further assured that Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered the officials to bring the culprits to justice. "The police arrested the criminals involved in this heinous act last night. Moreover, in this environment where the investigation has been intensified, our Chief Minister has ordered that the culprits be given due punishment. My condolence and condolences to all Bahujan Samaj Party workers - family - friends who are bereaved of Brother Armstrong", he said.

Earlier today, CM Stalin also expressed grief over the incident, terming it "deeply saddening."

CM Stalin also said that the police have been ordered to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law.

Taking to 'X', CM Stalin wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," he added.

BSP supremo Mayawati said she is planning to visit Chennai tomorrow to pay tribute to the slain leader. Taking to 'X, Mayawati wrote, "Considering the seriousness of this extremely sad and worrying incident, I am planning to go to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay my tributes to Mr. Armstrong, meet his grieving family and console them. I appeal to all to maintain peace and order."

The BSP supremo also called for immediate action from the Tamil Nadu government."The brutal murder of a hardworking and dedicated leader of the BSP in Tamil Nadu and the state party unit president Shri K. Armstrong outside his Chennai residence yesterday evening has sent shockwaves across society. The government should immediately take strict/necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future," she said. Chennai police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the murder of the BSP leader.