Begin typing your search...

    Armstrong murder: Chennai police collect recent photo of gangster ‘Sambo’ Senthil

    Senthil, a notorious Chennai-based gangster, is suspected to have played a part in the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president Armstrong

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Aug 2024 6:05 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-24 06:06:01.0  )
    Armstrong murder: Chennai police collect recent photo of gangster ‘Sambo’ Senthil
    X

    BSP TN president K Armstrong; latest photograph of gangster ‘Sambo’ Senthil

    CHENNAI: The Chennai city police’s efforts to nab notorious gangster ‘Sambo’ Senthil, who is allegedly involved in the brutal murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong, received a fillip after the investigators managed to secure the latest photograph of the absconding history-sheeter.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the officers obtained the recent photograph of Senthil, who is an accused in several cases, while interrogating his ex-wife. The police have been hunting for many people, including Senthil, who are believed to have played a role in the murder of the Dalit leader in Chennai on July 5.

    Senthil leads a gang that is allegedly involved in several crimes, including a daring country bomb attack on Anna Salai in broad daylight to kill a rival gang leader.

    So far, 28 people have been arrested in connection with Armstrong murder case.

    gangster Sambo SenthilArmstrong murderChennai Police
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick