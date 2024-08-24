Armstrong murder: Chennai police collect recent photo of gangster ‘Sambo’ Senthil

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police’s efforts to nab notorious gangster ‘Sambo’ Senthil, who is allegedly involved in the brutal murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong, received a fillip after the investigators managed to secure the latest photograph of the absconding history-sheeter.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the officers obtained the recent photograph of Senthil, who is an accused in several cases, while interrogating his ex-wife. The police have been hunting for many people, including Senthil, who are believed to have played a role in the murder of the Dalit leader in Chennai on July 5.

Senthil leads a gang that is allegedly involved in several crimes, including a daring country bomb attack on Anna Salai in broad daylight to kill a rival gang leader.

So far, 28 people have been arrested in connection with Armstrong murder case.