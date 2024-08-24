Armstrong murder: Chennai cops hold inquiry with Tamil film director Nelson

CHENNAI: Leading Tamil film director Nelson Dilip Kumar was questioned by the special team of Greater Chennai City Police probing the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong, on Saturday.

The inquiry happened days after the team questioned Nelson’s wife Monisha after finding that she had spoken with an advocate who the police believe is linked to some of the suspects in the murder.

The special team had summoned Monisha seeking clarification from her about her connection with Krishnan alias ‘Mottai’ Krishnan, an advocate who is said to be an aide of notorious gangster ‘Sambo’ alias ‘Sambavam’ Suresh. The police believe that Suresh, a history-shetter who is absconding, was part of the plot to murder Armstrong.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the officials went to Nelson’s house in Chennai and spoke with him for about an hour about Monisha’s alleged links with Krishnan. The report said the team would verify his replies with that of Monisha’s and see if they match.

Reports claim that Monisha spoke with Krishnan over the phone for around an hour and added that a large amount of money was transferred to him from her account. When the police asked her about it, Monisha reportedly claimed that she knew Krishnan from her student days and added that the financial transaction was part of another case.