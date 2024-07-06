Armstrong killing: Left parties, MNM seek stringent action against the criminals

CHENNAI: Left parties and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Saturday sought severe action against the criminals involved in the brutal murder of the BSP state unit president.



In a social media post, actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan said that the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party state president and lawyer Armstrong was shocking.

“My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends and Bahujan Samaj Party supporters. His death is a loss for the people of the Scheduled Caste community as they have lost a warrior who stood for them,” he wrote.

The murder of a state leader of a national party by mercenaries in a busy area is highly condemnable, he said, demanding the state government to take immediate action against the criminals involved in it.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, in a statement, said that all those involved in the murder should be arrested and given severe punishment.

“The police and intelligence officers should carry out intensive surveillance measures to prevent such murders and suppress the rampage of the hirelings,” he demanded.



CPI state secretary R Mutharasan hailed Armstrong as a leader who fought for the rights of oppressed people.

“He joined the BSP inspired by the DS4 movement started by Kashi Ram in Uttar Pradesh. He earned the unwavering affection of Mayawati, president of the BSP,” he said.