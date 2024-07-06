Armstrong killing: Arrest actual murderers, TNCC chief & Thol Thirumavalavan urge TN govt

CHENNAI: Finding fault in the ongoing investigation process into the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Satuday urged the state government and police to arrest actual murderers and others behind the gruesome murder.

"The police must take proper action to find the real culprits behind the murder. we are requesting the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the real culprits are brought to the books," Selvaperunthagai told media.

While speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan, who is an ally of the ruling DMK, said that incidents of murders of dalits and dalit youths, especially in southern districts are increasing.

"If the government fails to curb contract killers and caste killings, it will tarnish the image of the government. It is shocking that Armstrong was murdered near his house, " he opined.

Saying that the persons, who surrendered to the police after the police, are not the actual murderers, Thirumavalavan urged the police to take action to arrest actual murderers.

"The investigation should not be stopped based on the surrenders. Moreover, Armstrong helped people in several incidents and he had enemies. The police should have given protection to him, " he alleged.

Praising the slain leader, Thirumavalavan said that Armstrong followed the path of Ambedkar and constructed a Buddha Vihar near his house.

"He helped open Buddha Vihars across the state. BSP leader Mayawati is coming to Chennai to pay her respect to Armstrong. The party is requesting to cremate the body inside the party office. VCK supports the demand, " he said.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, another ally of DMK, alleged that the movement of contract killers and murders in the state are becoming normal.

"The actual murderers should be arrested and punished under the law. Police should not allow degradation of law and order in the state since the government is implementing people oriented schemes, " he added.

It may be noted that police termed the murder as a revenge killing committed by 8 persons. The accused persons surrendered to the police immediately after the murder