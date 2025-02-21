Armstrong case key accused gangster Nagendran’s liver condition worsening, says CMC report

CHENNAI: After the medical team at Christian Medical College, Vellore, said the liver function of notorious gangster P Nagendran was worsening and requested the sessions court to take a decision expeditiously, the court in Chennai directed the Madras Medical College dean to constitute a medical team to examine his health status. Based on its report, he would be shifted for special treatment.

The hospital had filed the health status report as directed by principal sessions judge S Karthikeyan during the last hearing in the murder case of BSP State unit president K Armstrong.

Nagendran’s advocate Baalaji submitted that based on the special leave petition challenging the Madras High Court order, the Supreme Court held that the sessions court can independently decide on shifting him to some other hospital for special care.

He alleged that the police were trying to eliminate Nagendran by objecting to shifting him to a private hospital in Chennai, and added that the medical report revealed that his life was at stake.

When it was brought to the court’s notice that the authorities at Vellore prison were not filing the daily health report despite the court’s direction, the judge pulled up the officials. He then directed the MMC dean to form a medical team to visit Vellore, examine Nagendran's health and file a report on February 27.

The team can recommend the hospital where he should be transferred to. Based on the report, a decision would be taken regarding his transfer for special care, the judge said.