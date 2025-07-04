Armed gang kills man in Dindigul

MADURAI: A 47-year-old man was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Dindigul district on Thursday evening. It occurred at around 8 pm, when the victim was talking with his friends at Madur.

The deceased victim has been identified as Balu alias Balakrishnan of Rajakkapatti. The victim was a former BJP union secretary, Dindigul, sources said.

On being alerted, Sanarpatti police inspected the scene of the crime and held inquiries.

Preliminary probe revealed that Balakrishnan acted in favour of one of the siblings after each of them bore enmity over sharing property.

Irked by this, a murder plot was hatched, and the gang hacked him to death. Sanarpatti police have filed a case, sources said.