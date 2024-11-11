Begin typing your search...

    Arjun Sampath's son grilled after threat to 'cut tongue' of Nakkheeran editor

    Based on a complaint by a DMK worker, the Race Course police registered a case and brought him to the station for an inquiry.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2024 5:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-11 00:20:49  )
    Omkar Balaji 

    COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police questioned Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) youth wing president Omkar Balaji, son of party founder Arjun Sampath, for his remarks on the editor of a Tamil magazine.

    The Race Course police have booked Balaji for saying that the tongue of Gopal, editor of Tamil magazine Nakkheeran, would be chopped off. He said it during a protest on October 27 to condemn an article published by the magazine on Isha Yoga Centre.

    Based on a complaint by a DMK worker, the Race Course police registered a case and brought him to the station for an inquiry. He was however let off by the police.

    While anticipating arrest, the IMK functionary had moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail, which is slated to be heard on November 13.

    DTNEXT Bureau

