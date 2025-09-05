Ariyalur youth gets life for 2022 murder

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a youth for murdering another youth after an altercation while watching IPL cricket.

P Vignesh (25), a resident of Keezha Pazhuvur in Ariyalur had an altercation with Dharmaraj (24) from the same area over watching IPL cricket in 2022.

The verbal quarrel snowballed into an assault, and Dharmaraj assaulted Vignesh with a cricket bat. The latter sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious.

The neighbours had rushed him to the Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Keezha Pazhuvur police registered a case and arrested Dharmaraj. The case was in progress with the Ariyalur District Principal Sessions Court.

On Thursday, Judge Malar Valentina, who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 to Dharmaraj. Subsequently, he was lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison.