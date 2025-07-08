Ariyalur man gets lifer for murder over extramarital affair

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur court on Monday awarded life imprisonment for murdering an agricultural labourer after an altercation over an extramarital affair.

R Manohar from Kovil Esanai had an extramarital affair with V Gowthami from the same area, and the villagers who came to know about this informed Gowthami's husband, Vijayakanth, a lorry driver.

Following this, Vijayakanth, along with his wife, shifted to Chennai and lived there for a few years before returning to his hometown after four years.

On April 19, 2023, Manohar, learning about Gowthami’s arrival, visited her in Vijayakanth’s absence. Gowthami attempted to chase him away. However, Manohar, who was under the influence of alcohol, picked up a quarrel and hurled abuses at her before leaving her house.

When Gowthami narrated the incident to her husband the next day (April 20, 2023), Vijayakanth went in search of Manohar and found him sleeping near the Ayyanar temple. He assaulted Manohar with a steel rod. Manohar died on the spot, suffering head injuries.

Venganur police registered a case and retrieved the body. After Vijayakanth’s arrest, the case was in progress with the District Sessions Court. On Monday, Judge Malar Valantina awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Vijayakanth. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Central prison, Tiruchy.