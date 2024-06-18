Ariyalur man drowns 38-day-old grandson on advice of astrologer, arrested

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Monday arrested a man for murdering his 38-day-old grandchild heeding to the advice of an astrologer.



The fortune teller claimed that the baby could bring misfortune to the man’s family as it was born in the Tamil month of Chithirai. Veeramuthu, a resident of Utkottai village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur arranged the marriage of his daughter Sangeetha and Balamurugan from Kumbakonam last year.

Recently Sangeetha gave birth to a baby boy and she was in her parental house in Utkottai.

On June 14, the baby was missing. When Sangeetha and her relatives were searching for the baby, they were shocked to see the baby lying dead in a water barrel in the backyard.

Soon, they passed on the information to the Jayankondam police who rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation in which they suspected the grandfather Veeramuthu and took him to the police station for an interrogation.

During the interrogation, Veeramuthu shocked the police by confessing that he murdered the baby by dropping the infant into a barrel filled with water. He further told the police that he had acted as per the ‘advice’ of an astrologer who had told him that the baby born in Chithirai would bring him misfortune. The astrologer also had warned Veeramuthu that the baby’s birth was also a threat to his life.

Upon his confession, the police registered a case and arrested Veeramuthu.