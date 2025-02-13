Ariyalur hotel owner killed as car catches fire after hitting median

CHENNAI: A hotel owner in Ariyalur died after his car caught fire following a collision with a road median near Andimadam. The incident took place when Anbazhagan was on his way to the hotel in Jayankondam.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, his car hit a median, causing it to crash and catch fire. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a fuel leak.

People nearby tried to rescue Anbazhagan , however, the fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire vehicle. He was trapped inside and succumbed to suffocation.