    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Feb 2025 10:51 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-13 11:04:00  )
    Ariyalur hotel owner killed as car catches fire after hitting median
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: A hotel owner in Ariyalur died after his car caught fire following a collision with a road median near Andimadam. The incident took place when Anbazhagan was on his way to the hotel in Jayankondam.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, his car hit a median, causing it to crash and catch fire. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a fuel leak.

    People nearby tried to rescue Anbazhagan , however, the fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire vehicle. He was trapped inside and succumbed to suffocation.

