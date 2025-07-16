Arappor seeks college inspection reports to protect engineering aspirants

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam has demanded that the higher education department release the details of Affiliation Inspections conducted at private engineering colleges by Anna University to safeguard the students from enrolling in colleges with inadequate facilities.

"The inspections were conducted to verify the availability of sufficient faculty and lab facilities. After the inspections, the University must have details of shortcomings in the colleges. As warnings have been given to the colleges, why does the University give more time to rectify the shortcomings?" asked M Radhakrishnan of Arappor Iyakkam.

He added that the students, who participate in admission counselling, have the right to know about the availability of teaching staff and labs. It is the responsibility of the higher education department to uphold the right.

"Current year's counselling will continue till August 26. The future of the students will be affected if they join colleges with inadequate facilities. The University functions without transparency and to safeguard the interest of private college managements," he alleged.

He opined that students could join better colleges, if they knew the details of the inadequacies. "Keeping the inspection details in secret amounts to the betrayal of students and parents. Also, it equals burying the future of the students," he said.

Radhakrishnan recalled that in July 2024, the organisation revealed the presence of 352 ghost professors working in 972 posts as permanent professors in engineering colleges. "Around 224 colleges were involved in the scam. But, the Anna University is yet to act against the colleges involved and inspection committee that recommended affiliation," he pointed out.