Arappor Iyakkam demands action against private law colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has raised allegations of misconduct in conducting inspections in private law colleges in the state and demanded the government to conduct an investigation.

In a complaint to chief minister MK Stalin and others, M Radhakrishnan of the organization said that based on informations relating to inspections and availability of professors in private law colleges, Arappor Iyakkam filed an RTI application seeking details about periodic inspections.

''As per the RTI data, combined inspection for two years was conducted in 3 days. During the 3 days, the inspection team travelled 1,200km to inspect 10 colleges. As per the norms of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (Affiliation of Law Colleges), Regulations, 2013), a whole day is required to conduct inspection in one college,'' the petition said.

Radhakrishnan added that the team has inspected 3 to 4 colleges in a day. After considering the travel time and others, it is revealed that the team spent only 7 minutes per college on average.

The petition urged the chief minister and others to take action against the persons behind the irregularities.