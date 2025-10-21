Arappor Iyakkam alleges threats to RTI petitioners in Tiruvannamalai and Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The Arappor Iyakkam on Tuesday (October 21) alleged that citizens who sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in Tiruvannamalai and Tirunelveli districts were being threatened and intimidated, with their personal details allegedly leaked by certain public information officers.

According to the organisation, RTI applicants Janakiraman and Ajith Kumar from Kil Pennathur town panchayat in Tiruvannamalai district had filed separate petitions seeking details on public funds, development projects, and related contracts. Following these applications, their family members were allegedly summoned by town panchayat officials, including Chairman Saravanan, and pressured to make the applicants write a statement promising not to file such petitions again. The families have since continued to face intimidation.

In a similar incident, A Thiruselvan from Irrukkandurai panchayat, Tirunelveli district, had sought copies of the approved quarrying plan and implementation details of a local panchayat resolution. Subsequently, a quarry owner, Peter Robin, allegedly called Thiruselvan’s son, used abusive language, and warned him against pursuing such information. A formal complaint has been lodged with the District Collector.

Arappor Iyakkam condemned these acts, saying they undermine citizens constitutional right to transparency and expose the extent of corruption within local administrations. The group demanded strict action against those who leaked applicant information and threatened citizens, and urged the State to ensure legal safeguards and protection for RTI petitioners and whistleblowers.