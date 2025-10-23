Arani: Car door opens suddenly, causing biker to fall, bus then runs over him

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man died on the spot after being hit by a government bus in Tiruvannamalai's district Arani on Wednesday evening (Oct 22).

The victim was identified as Jagadeesan, son of a construction mason Siva, a resident of Nayakkanpalayam in Saidapettai.

Jagadeesan, who was working as a supervisor at a private firm in Chennai, had recently returned to his hometown Arani to take part in rituals ahead of his planned pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

On Wednesday evening, he was riding his motorcycle to Nayakkanpalayam when the accident occurred. As he approached Gandhi Nagar, a car in front of him suddenly stopped, and its side door was opened, causing Jagadeesan to lose control and fall onto the road. A government bus coming from Padavedu towards Arani ran over him, killing him on the spot, according to Daily Thanthi.

On receiving information, Arani Town Police Inspector Senthil Vinayagam and his team reached the scene. The police seized both the car and the bus involved in the incident and took them to the Arani Town Police Station for investigation.

Based on a complaint filed by Jagadeesan’s father, the Arani Town Police registered a case and are conducting further inquiries. Police said the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.