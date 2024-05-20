Approved: Rs 316 crore. Demand: Rs 2,754 crore. TNERC flags Tangedco's power purchase cost, but clears proposal

CHENNAI: Even as it noted that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was seeking clearance to purchase power on a short-term basis for Rs 2,754 crore, a whopping eight times more than what it had approved earlier, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission granted its nod to the proposal to meet the increased demand in the summer months.

The regulator directed Tangedco to strictly chart out its Resources Adequacy Plan in a professional manner to avoid or minimise the purchase of power through short-term open access (STOA) and Exchanges at high costs.

In its petition, Tangedco argued that due to tremendous growth and development in the industrial sector, there has been a substantial increase in the requirement for power within the State and there is a wide gap in demand-supply conditions.

To meet the shortfall during the summer months and peak hours, it has planned to procure round-the-clock power supply and peak hours through short-term agreements, as it got only 15 to 20 per cent of the bid quantum block-wise from power exchanges last year.

In the order, TNERC noted that it had approved procurement of power under the short term for 2023-24 for a total quantum of 885 MU at Rs 316 crore but the Tangedco has planned to procure 3,285 MU at Rs 2,754 crore from March to May. The quantum and cost of power procurement are more than three times and eight times respectively.

This may lead to an increase in the revenue gap and ultimately the burden would fall on the consumers. A unit of power is being purchased for Rs 9.9 per unit during peak hours in May.

The commission said that the high-cost power purchase should be reduced to the extent possible by making sincere efforts to complete the pending projects in time. “The upcoming projects are getting delayed and have not come as expected due to various reasons. The commission also recently reviewed the progress of various projects that are envisaged to meet the demand and suggested actions to be taken to expedite these projects," the commission said in its order.

The TNERC directed Tangedco to work out its base load requirement and must have a long-term contract with generators to meet the growing future demand. It should take steps to revive generating units for a minimum plant load factor of 85 per cent. It added that pumped storage plant sites should be allotted to developers on a fast-track mode to ensure completion of the project, which will aid in reducing the deficit in peak hours.

Distributed renewable energy resources like rooftop solar plants and PM KUSUM (a solar project for farmers) should be pursued on priority, as they would not need any evacuation system. It would also reduce the cost of supply for the utility. Tangedco should take steps to resolve the issues that are currently delaying the solar-based projects.

Activist S Neelakantapillai said that as per the commission order, a minimum of 40 per cent of the contracted energy quantum should be compulsorily procured. “If the minimum quantum is not procured, Tangedco has to pay about Rs 1,100 crore,” he said.