Approval scheme for educational buildings in TN extended for one year

CHENNAI: The State Housing and Urban Development Department has issued an order to extend the deadline for obtaining concurrence for educational buildings constructed in non-plan areas.

As per department release, the time limit has been extended for another one year – till June 30, 2026 – for the buildings constructed prior to January 1, 2011, in non-plan areas.

A GO was issued on June 26. If such buildings exist in the non-plan area of notified hill villages of HACA (Hill Area Conservation Authority), then existing instructions are to be followed.

“It’s hereby informed that those who are interested to apply under this scheme can register their application at https://www.tcponline.tn.gov.in. It’s also requested to utilise this opportunity without fail,” the release said.