Appoint school psychologists soon to ensure safe environment, urges TN Psychology Association

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Psychology Association has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin to mandate psychology and life skills education in schools and appoint psychologists at schools.

The presence of psychologists or mental health counsellors at school would provide students with a safe environment to express their concerns freely, the letter from the association read.

Highlighting the cases of girls being subjected to sexual harassment by teachers, the association stated that these incidents are not only a threat to the future of the student community but also create anxiety among parents, potentially discouraging them from sending their children to school.

“Punishment to the accused is important, however, it’s not a permanent solution. Students must be equipped with life skills and psychological education to protect themselves in times of crisis. As students who experience harassment often hesitate to confide in their teachers or parents, this initiative would also foster strong relationships between parents, students, and teachers, ultimately contributing to the well-being of students and preventing suicides,” stated Dr K Balamurugan, president of the Tamil Nadu Psychology Association.

Citing the 2015 Madras High Court order mandating the appointment of school psychologists, it said that the then government did not implement this order. Upon enforcing this order, Tamil Nadu will not only set an example in governance but also serve as a model for other States in implementing progressive educational reforms.

Dr Balamurugan also pointed out that research has shown that comprehensive school-based interventions, including psychologist-led programmes, can reduce incidents of sexual misconduct.

“Studies indicate that when students have trusted adults to confide in, they are more likely to report inappropriate behaviour, leading to timely intervention. Psychologists help students manage aggressive tendencies, impulsive behaviour, and improve empathy, which are linked to reducing problematic conduct, including harassment,” he added.

Observing that schools in the United States of America with psychologist-led programmes have reported lower rates of bullying and sexual harassment due to increased awareness and counselling support, the letter requested necessary steps to mandate psychological education in schools and appoint school psychologists as it will be widely appreciated by students, parents, and transform society into a safer and healthier learning environment.