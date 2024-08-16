Appoint deans to 13 Government medical colleges in TN: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to appoint deans to 13 government medical colleges as medical admission is expected to commence soon.

In a statement, Anbumani said that government medical colleges including Kilpauk medical college, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Theni and others are functioning without deans.

"The post of Dean is most important in medical education. The post should not lie vacant even for one day. The date of retirement of deans is known as soon as they are appointed. There is no justification for keeping the posts vacant for months," he added.

Pointing out that the lists of candidates for the dean posts have been sent to the health department but the government is delaying the selection of suitable candidates.

"Appointment of vice chancellors to 5 state universities is delayed due to issues between the Governor and the government. But, there is no such hindrance in appointing medical college deans. The reason for the delay is the government's apathy, " he said.

In another statement, Anbumani expressed condolence to the family of student who reportedly committed suicide after scoring low marks in NEET exam.

"Since the introduction of NEET, students are committing suicide every year. The central government, which refuse to scrap the NEET, and the state government that could not get exemption should take responsibility for the suicide," he said.